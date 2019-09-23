Novartis A G (NVS) Holder Verity & Verity Lowered Holding; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shareholder Jhl Capital Group Has Raised Holding by $7.58 Million as Share Price Rose

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 19,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 77,383 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, down from 96,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 1.72 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – THE FOUR DIRECTORS WILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Another AskBio Platform Product to Be Acquired by Novartis; 12/03/2018 – Novartis Appoints Executive Committee Members; President of Operations to Leave; 10/04/2018 – Novartis: Decision Marks the Third TSC-related Indication Approved for Everolimus in the U.S; 22/03/2018 – Novartis : Tasigna (nilotinib) Approved for Pediatric Patients With Newly Diagnosed Ph+ CML-CP; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS CONTRACT WAS IN NO WAY RELATED TO GROUP DINNER CEO NARASIMHAN ATTENDED AT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.42 million, up from 666,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $242.57. About 3.83M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 16/03/2018 – Tesla Is Facing a Crucible After Executives Exit: Fully Charged; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Tesla’s credit on Tuesday, citing doubts about its Model 3 production schedule and saying it may have to borrow more in the near future; 15/05/2018 – It is “quite likely” Tesla will make more than 500 Model 3 cars per day this week, according to a leaked internal memo; 03/04/2018 – 04/03 The Cable – Tesla, Spotify & Fed; 13/04/2018 – Tesla ships flawed parts from suppliers to a local machine shop for fixes, and they’re piled up outside; 08/05/2018 – A Market Starved for Electric Cars `Thrilled’ at Tesla’s Arrival; 14/05/2018 – Here’s the memo Elon Musk just sent announcing a major shakeup at Tesla; 31/05/2018 – In April, Tesla said in a statement it did not require an additional capital raise this year apart from credit lines; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Never Should Have Issued Bonds. Now They’re Crashing. — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.16B for 15.82 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $460.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 56,935 shares to 103,528 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 10,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

