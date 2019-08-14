Novartis A G (NVS) Holder Verity & Verity Decreased Holding as Share Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Interocean Capital Has Lifted Stake

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 11,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 96,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, down from 108,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 544,730 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 264.7M RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Phase III data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improves outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 07/05/2018 – Novartis Drug Combination Gets FDA Approval for Thyroid Cancer; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS SHANNON THYME KLINGER APPOINTED TO GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL; 27/03/2018 – Novartis Selling Consumer-healthcare JV Stake To GlaxoSmithKline — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Group General Counsel Felix Ehrat to Retire From the Company; 27/03/2018 – Novartis and GSK CEOs set out diverging strategies; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO on China Growth, Technology Usage and R&D (Video); 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 11,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 239,752 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.54M, up from 228,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $203.81. About 19.28 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video)

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 189,521 shares to 905,098 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Istar Inc by 42,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keystone Planning holds 10,834 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Ltd invested in 1.08% or 1.44M shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc reported 1.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Apriem Advsr stated it has 69,554 shares. Ativo Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 12,243 shares or 0.98% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 11.73 million shares. Independent reported 374 shares or 27.74% of all its holdings. Drw Secs Ltd accumulated 1,318 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp Trust reported 55,836 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx has invested 3.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ssi Inv Mngmt has 8,890 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt stated it has 14,142 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc has 0.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc has invested 1.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saturna invested 3.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,802 shares to 91,714 shares, valued at $11.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90 billion for 17.80 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.