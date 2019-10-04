Novartis A G (NVS) Holder Scharf Investments Boosted Holding by $36.90 Million as Stock Price Rose; Check Point Software (CHKP) Holder Torray Trimmed Position by $547,285 as Valuation Declined

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 405,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.75 million, up from 873,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 1.68M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018927 Company: NOVARTIS; 09/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE from @pharmalot on Cohen Novartis Trump connection:; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS NAMED TSAI HEAD OF GLOBAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT, CMO; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ALCON ON NICE GROWTH TRAJECTORY, NOVARTIS REMAINS ON COURSE FOR POTENTIAL CAPITAL MARKETS ACTION IN 2019; 17/05/2018 – ROCHE CEO SCHWAN SAYS COMPANY HAS HAD NO CONTACT WITH TRUMP LAWYER COHEN; 23/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INSTITUTES FOR BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH INC REPORTS 14.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – ASSUMING MID 2018 COMPLETION, ACQUISITION IMPACT WOULD BE SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE TO CORE OPERATING INCOME IN 2018 AND 2019; 31/05/2018 – Platelet BioGenesis Appoints Leading Hematology Experts and Physicians to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN SIGNIFICANTLY GROW CHINA BUSINESS, BELIEVES CHINA CAN BECOME PILLAR OF COMPANY

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software (CHKP) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,759 shares as the company's stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 123,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.28 million, down from 128,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $17.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 1.22M shares traded or 27.39% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 11,254 shares to 141,922 shares, valued at $65.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 107,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

date 2019-10-04