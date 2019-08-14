Novartis A G (NVS) Holder Reilly Financial Advisors Upped Stake by $11.06 Million; As Bce (BCE) Share Price Rose, Cibc Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $64.06 Million

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33 million, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 571,287 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 28/03/2018 – Tasigna Lawsuits Mount, as Plaintiff in Washington State Accuses Novartis of Failing to Warn that Leukemia Drug Had Been Linked to Atherosclerosis-Related Conditions, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 14/05/2018 – Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Spotlight 2018-2028: Roche Leads Industry Sponsors with the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by Novartis and Valeant Pharmaceuticals – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB: RESULTS DON’T IMPACT OTHER ONGOING OFATUMUMAB STUDIES; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 29/03/2018 – Xolair (omalizumab; Roche/Novartis) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Group General Counsel Felix Ehrat to Retire From the Company; 14/05/2018 – Novartis Trump-Lawyer Payment Subject of Swiss Prosecutor Talks; 27/03/2018 – GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Health-Care Unit for $13 Billion — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS MADE A MISTAKE, NEED TO GET BETTER AND IMPROVE EVERY ELEMENT OF BUSINESS PARTICULARLY REGAINING TRUST OF SOCIETY

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 1.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 3.11 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.21 million, down from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 259,244 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Biogen downplays â€˜prematureâ€™ talk of competition for SMA drug Spinraza – Boston Business Journal” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “8 More Big Pharma Events in 2019 You Don’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Reasons Novartis Shareholders Aren’t Shaken – The Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Biogen Raises Guidance as It Looks to the Pipeline for Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putting The Cash To Work – New Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Retirees: Boost Your CPP Payments the Easy Way – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Battle of the High-Yield Telecoms: BCE (TSX:BCE) vs. Telus (TSX:T) â€¦ Which Should You Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “1 Stock to Build Your Retirement Plan Around – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BCE declares CAD 0.7925 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 21,770 shares to 116,830 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 70,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).