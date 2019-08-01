Novartis A G (NVS) Holder Howland Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $6.32 Million as Market Value Rose; Lazard Asset Management Has Boosted Its Danaher De (DHR) Position by $40.55 Million

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 65,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 128,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33M, down from 194,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.58. About 1.29M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE FROM HIS POSITION IN THE CONTEXT OF DISCUSSIONS SURROUNDING NOVARTIS’ FORMER AGREEMENT WITH ESSENTIAL CONSULTANTS, OWNED BY MICHAEL COHEN; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO – RESULTS FROM PHASE lll STUDY OF ARZERRA(®) (OFATUMUMAB) PLUS BENDAMUSTINE DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 20/04/2018 – #3 Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan is raising the bar on second-gen cancer drug studies $NVS; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GAINED CHF216M FROM SWISS PENSION LAW CHANGE: HZ; 10/05/2018 – Elizabeth Cooney: EXCLUSIVE: `Not a good day for Novartis’: CEO tries to reassure employees amid fury over payments; 24/05/2018 – Novartis receives EU approval for biosimilar Zessly; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyers

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp De (DHR) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 307,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 3.19M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421.44M, up from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.5. About 1.72M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.88B for 18.17 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 8,640 shares to 475,259 shares, valued at $26.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco (NYSE:FRC) by 4,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.

