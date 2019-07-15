Novartis A G (NVS) Holder Fiera Capital Decreased Its Position by $6.07 Million; As Total Systems Services (TSS) Stock Rose, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lifted Stake by $560,025

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 72,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 839,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.99 million, down from 911,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.92. About 2.49M shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Health-Care Unit for $13 Billion — 4th Update; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS ISSUES EMAILED STATEMENT ON CONTRACT WITH COHEN’S FIRM; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 06/03/2018 – Novartis’ Xolair(R) recommended in new global chronic urticaria guideline; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS GOAL IS TO HAVE ONCOLOGY DRUG WITH $3-$5 BLN IN ANNUAL SALES, “HOPING FOR NEXT BIG ONE TO CARRY ONCOLOGY INTO THE FUTURE”; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL), FIRST-IN-CLASS CAR-T; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HAS NEW MANDATE TO REDUCE COSTS IN BUSINESS SERVICES THROUGH STRONGER OFFSHORING

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,103 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 38,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $132.93. About 262,685 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.26 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.75 billion for 18.53 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

