Novartis A G (NVS) Holder Fiduciary Trust Company Trimmed Its Stake; Troy Asset Management LTD Increased Its Coca (KO) Stake

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 3,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,809 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, down from 108,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 3.65M shares traded or 62.08% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – NOVARTIS WILL BE ISSUED A CONVERTIBLE DEBT-TO-EQUITY NOTE IN A SPINOUT COMPANY THAT OV HAS CREATED; 27/03/2018 – Glaxo in $13 Billion Consumer Push as Novartis Bets on New Drugs; 20/03/2018 – Novartis teams up with Harvard to develop next generation biomaterial systems to deliver immunotherapies; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to Sell 36.5% Stake in Joint Venture; 11/05/2018 – Novartis announces FDA approval of Gilenya(R) as the first disease-modifying therapy for pediatric relapsing multiple sclerosis; 20/04/2018 – Glenn Williams: Novartis readies to auction U.S. generic pills business; 02/05/2018 – City of Hope Becomes One of the First to Offer Tisagenlecleucel CAR T Cell Therapy for Adult Patients with the Most Common Type; 07/05/2018 – Novartis: Alcon Cares Project 100 Commits to Reducing Cataract Blindness Globally; 19/04/2018 – Novartis delivered a strong first quarter and acted to become a more focused medicines company

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 50,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.17M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.01 million, up from 7.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 7.35M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola Isn’t Pricing In Growth Challenges – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Amid A Pot Stock Boom, I Have Misgivings About Aurora Cannabis Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Companies Looking to Cash In on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dry States: The Decline of Alcohol in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

