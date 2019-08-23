Novartis A G (NVS) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.01 Million; Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Shareholder Litespeed Management Has Cut Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 458,023 shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS CBS AFFILIATION PACT IN NASHVILLE; 16/05/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference; 30/05/2018 – EW Scripps at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Scripps’ Ratings; 10/05/2018 – Scripps shareholders elect all three Scripps nominees as directors at 2018 annual meeting; 26/04/2018 – Segun Oduolowu joins ‘The List’ as co-host; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 16/05/2018 – Glassbeam Signs RES as a Strategic Reseller and Scripps Health as Customer Deployment; 22/05/2018 – Scripps National Spelling Bee To Welcome 516 Spellers To Compete In 2018 National Finals; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 10,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 84,303 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, up from 73,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 1.53M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS DEVELOPING PLAN TO ACCELERATE SAVINGS IN PROCUREMENT, PLANS TO ‘RADICALLY SIMPLIFY SUPPLIER BASE’; 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED GILENYA (FINGOLIMOD) TO TREAT RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS IN CHILDREN & ADOLESCENTS AGE 10 YRS & OLDER; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Vasant Narasimhan, CEO, Novartis; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Got Out-Lawyered by Michael Cohen for Trump Services; 22/03/2018 – FDA OKS NOVARTIS’S NILOTINIB FOR CHILDREN W/ CHRONIC PH+ CML; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: New Indication Approved Under FDA Priority Review Designation; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE FROM HIS POSITION IN THE CONTEXT OF DISCUSSIONS SURROUNDING NOVARTIS’ FORMER AGREEMENT WITH ESSENTIAL CONSULTANTS, OWNED BY MICHAEL COHEN; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Cancer immunotherapy implants get boost by Novartis licensing

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $161,683 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 73,037 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 269 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited owns 13,494 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 49,766 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 11,099 shares. Sageworth Com reported 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 21,830 shares. Moreover, Advisors Preferred Lc has 0.08% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 12,471 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 0.01% or 553,683 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 1,902 shares. 9,854 are held by Riverhead Limited Liability Co.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.07 million shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,000 shares to 30,400 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,815 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

