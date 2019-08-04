Novartis A G (NVS) Holder Brookside Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose; Spears Abacus Advisors Raised Its Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Shares Rose

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 158,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 882,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.80M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 1.27 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 23/03/2018 – Novartis Phase III Data Show Siponimod Improves MS Outcomes; 16/05/2018 – Novartis ex-CEO says regrets hiring, not firing Trump lawyer; 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED GILENYA (FINGOLIMOD) TO TREAT RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS IN CHILDREN & ADOLESCENTS AGE 10 YRS & OLDER; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS COHEN CONTRACT COULD ONLY BE TERMINATED FOR CAUSE, SO PAYMENTS CONTINUED TO BE MADE UNTIL THE CONTRACT EXPIRED BY ITS OWN TERMS IN FEBRUARY 2018; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 03/05/2018 – Novartis Says FDA Rejected Sandoz’s Biosimilar Application; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-FDA – APPROVES NEW USES FOR TWO DRUGS ADMINISTERED TOGETHER FOR TREATMENT OF BRAF-POSITIVE ANAPLASTIC THYROID CANCER (ADDS SOURCE ‘FDA’); 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters deal to acquire gene therapy company AveXis for $8.7 billion; 22/03/2018 – Novartis drug Tasigna(R) approved by FDA to treat children with rare form of leukemia; 09/04/2018 – Novartis/gene therapy: corporate DNA

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 52,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 350,395 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78 million, up from 297,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 355,662 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.88B for 18.29 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 21,237 shares. King Wealth holds 0.66% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 32,576 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Limited Liability Company has 53,594 shares. Moreover, Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited has invested 0.16% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bluefin Trading Ltd reported 4,140 shares stake. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 8,239 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested in 0.02% or 15,963 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks owns 294 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited has invested 2.87% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Old State Bank In reported 26,140 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Fincl Inc has 0.23% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 8,521 are held by King Luther Capital Corp. Private Ocean Llc accumulated 700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 6,232 were accumulated by Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership.