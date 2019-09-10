Novartis A G (Call) (NVS) Holder Walleye Trading Upped Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Wealth Architects Upped Its Position by $355,320

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (Call) (NVS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 14,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 1.34 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 01/05/2018 – AveXis Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition by Novartis AG; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK HAS ENTERED INTO A COMMITTED FACILITIES AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT FUNDING OF BUYOUT; 23/03/2018 – Novartis’s Sandoz Gets Positive CHMP Opinion For Infliximab; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Klinger Appointed to Executive Committee; 22/03/2018 – Novartis Drug Tasigna Approved by FDA to Treat Children With Rare Form of Leukemia; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer health care venture for $13 billion; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $214.42. About 11.31M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (Put) (NYSE:GTN) by 31,800 shares to 17,700 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (Call) (NYSE:CNI) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (Call) (NYSE:INFY).

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

