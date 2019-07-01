Novare Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Cummins (CMI) by $706,500 as Market Value Rose; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Shares Declined, Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Boosted by $8.37 Million Its Holding

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1035.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 181,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,473 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 17,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 4.96M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,361 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 31,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 666,886 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 580 shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Cardinal stated it has 0.18% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 1St Source State Bank stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Orca Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 769 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 2,771 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,962 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 703 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Lc has 2.54% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hanson And Doremus Mgmt holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Prudential Finance accumulated 0.24% or 926,843 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M also sold $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, February 12. $675,000 worth of stock was sold by Freeland Richard Joseph on Friday, January 18.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 2,069 shares to 32,130 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 5,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,940 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM).

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17 million and $466.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,343 shares to 142,251 shares, valued at $16.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 70,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,031 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grand Jean Cap Inc reported 4,345 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Associated Banc reported 0.58% stake. Atwood And Palmer reported 11,531 shares stake. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pennsylvania-based Wheatland has invested 0.85% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation New York holds 0.14% or 32,929 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment Management has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.24M shares. First Merchants stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Btim accumulated 48,955 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 599 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regents Of The University Of California stated it has 18,000 shares. Moreover, Ci Invests has 0.31% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.19 million shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,141 shares. Jnba Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 17,071 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.