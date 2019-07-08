Novare Capital Management Upped Its Cummins (CMI) Position; Sarbit Advisory Services Has Trimmed Stake in Imax (IMAX) as Share Value Rose

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,361 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 31,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $169.93. About 123,757 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 30,028 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters; 27/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/05/2018 – IMAX Eyes Expansion In Saudi Arabia; Signs Multi-Theatre Deal With VOX Cinemas; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – IMAX SIGNS 30-THEATRE PACT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 01/05/2018 – Imax Entertainment Chief Foster to Leave Board, Weighs Future; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $13.53 million for 22.82 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M had sold 423 shares worth $63,499 on Tuesday, February 12. Embree Tracy A also sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 2,069 shares to 32,130 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings by 7,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,205 shares, and cut its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT).