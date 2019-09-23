Novare Capital Management Upped Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Stock Price Rose; Tsp Capital Management Group Holding in Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Increased as Shares Rose

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 1,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 31,256 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63 million, up from 29,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $229.9. About 1.21M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58 million market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock.

