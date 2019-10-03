Novare Capital Management Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $583,338; Valuation Rose; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Reilly Financial Advisors Increased Stake

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 10460.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 20,277 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569,000, up from 192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 2.73M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 4,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 151,744 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.33M, down from 156,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 12.97 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $797.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 23,090 shares to 483 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 38,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,220 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was made by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 740,494 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Management Lp. Pentwater Cap Management LP accumulated 190,000 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv holds 30,425 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd invested in 8.55 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 1,238 shares. 18,350 are held by Riverhead Management Limited Company. Andra Ap accumulated 51,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 13,485 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 1.98M shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt invested in 3.44M shares or 1.35% of the stock. Ftb reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 235,633 are held by Moors And Cabot. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 975,054 shares. Fincl Architects holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $656.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 15,000 shares to 37,450 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY) by 11,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kanawha Capital Management, Virginia-based fund reported 230,685 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). John G Ullman Associate Inc owns 70,198 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 255,926 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co Ltd holds 20,075 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Growth Mgmt Lp invested in 324,000 shares. Independent Franchise Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 6.99 million shares. Brookmont Management reported 2.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mackenzie stated it has 4.03 million shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Reinhart Prns holds 0.02% or 1,705 shares in its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 42,097 shares. Exchange Capital Management invested in 77,336 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Forbes J M Llp stated it has 3.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argent Trust owns 232,198 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 31.50M shares or 4.22% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

