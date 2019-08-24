Novare Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Ppg Industries (PPG) by $493,360; American Assets Investment Management Trimmed Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding by $400,000

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 38.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 4,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 7,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, down from 11,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.54. About 821,950 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME INADVERTENT ERRORS; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 27/04/2018 – PPG APPROVES BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 21.77 million shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 5,470 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Burney Co reported 0.48% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 965,941 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp reported 9.65M shares stake. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.02% or 6,784 shares. Park Corp Oh accumulated 5,315 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated, West Virginia-based fund reported 142,214 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 1.01M shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc has invested 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Great Lakes Advsr Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 9,763 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 5,965 shares. Argi Serv Limited Liability holds 6,726 shares. 5,450 were reported by Daiwa Sb Ltd. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 10,128 shares.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG completes acquisition of Dexmet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PPG Foundation Invests $1.5 Million in Grants to Support Educational, Community Sustainability Programs – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Strategic Value Investing: Estimates of Cash Flows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 16.44 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Transocean Ltd (RIG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Transocean (RIG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Transocean Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Transocean Stock Is Sinking Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

