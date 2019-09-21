Novare Capital Management Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position as Share Value Rose; As Daily Journal (DJCO) Market Valuation Rose, Rwwm Upped Its Stake by $639,744

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,841 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, down from 62,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16 million shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 273,641 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.19 million, up from 270,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.90M market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $8.69 during the last trading session, reaching $249.79. About 12,890 shares traded or 529.39% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $360.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,724 shares to 205,232 shares, valued at $27.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 159,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 897,056 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold DJCO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 539,922 shares or 2.77% less from 555,332 shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

