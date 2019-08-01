Novare Capital Management Trimmed Its Exxon (XOM) Holding as Stock Declined; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holder Energy Income Partners Decreased Stake by $6.52 Million as Share Price Rose

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 108,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 5.47 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.69 million, down from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.73. About 705,202 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 90.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 38,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 42,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 9.00M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny holds 2.08% or 1.25M shares. Montag A And Associate holds 4,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West holds 8,164 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Com accumulated 4,280 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division has invested 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Harvest Fund Advsr Ltd Company reported 2.37% stake. Cambridge Investment Incorporated owns 33,453 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth has 39,280 shares. 14,381 are owned by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) invested in 3,885 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 25,869 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Valley National Advisers Incorporated reported 5,645 shares.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 1.26 million shares to 17.03M shares, valued at $261.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 20,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: Competitive Advantage Analyzed – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream cuts planned capex by $450M for 2019-20 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Buy That Have Dividends Yielding More Than 5% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Buckhead Mgmt Lc has invested 2.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Citigroup holds 0.18% or 2.32 million shares. Camarda Finance Advsr Lc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 245 shares stake. Thomasville Fincl Bank has 0.95% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Provident Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Signature Est Inv Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 6,431 shares. Elm Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 3,530 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management stated it has 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Focused Wealth stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brown Advisory Inc has 2.50 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bailard Inc invested in 28,193 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 1.28% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.06 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.