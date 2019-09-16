Novare Capital Management Stake in Williams Companies (WMB) Raised as Valuation Declined; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) as Stock Rose

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 66.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 37,450 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 22,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 6.87M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 243,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 11.09M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $631.70 million, down from 11.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $52.95. About 8.61M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Svcs Gru Inc accumulated 143,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancshares Of reported 10.44 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg invested in 4.66M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd reported 0.24% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al stated it has 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Agf Invs America has 91,775 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Andra Ap reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The New Jersey-based Reaves W H & Communications has invested 1.21% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 23.03 million shares. Crawford Invest Counsel invested 0.37% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 57,630 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Co holds 16,200 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 574,532 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Cqs Cayman Lp has 1.05M shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $656.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,371 shares to 30,759 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT) by 1,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,679 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lau Associates Limited Co stated it has 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thomas White Intll Ltd reported 22,506 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 52,385 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Lc. Sol Cap Mgmt reported 39,951 shares stake. 30,150 are held by Security Bancorporation Of So Dak. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 107,340 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hemenway Com Ltd Com owns 10,283 shares. American Century Companies Incorporated accumulated 3.60 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Blue Fincl invested in 0.15% or 5,199 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma accumulated 5,597 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,959 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 318,179 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs has invested 2.54% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Country Trust State Bank holds 514,157 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio.