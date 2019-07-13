Novare Capital Management Raised By $423,540 Its Fedex (FDX) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish DCC plc (LON:DCC) Last Week

Novare Capital Management Llc increased Fedex Corporation (FDX) stake by 10.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Novare Capital Management Llc acquired 2,340 shares as Fedex Corporation (FDX)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Novare Capital Management Llc holds 23,869 shares with $4.33M value, up from 21,529 last quarter. Fedex Corporation now has $43.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.22 million shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Among 2 analysts covering DCC PLC (LON:DCC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. DCC PLC had 16 analyst reports since January 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained DCC plc (LON:DCC) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, February 5. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 21 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 7. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Add” rating and GBX 7108 target in Tuesday, January 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, February 5. The stock of DCC plc (LON:DCC) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 5. See DCC plc (LON:DCC) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 7108.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 8000.00 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 7108.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 8100.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 7900.00 New Target: GBX 7800.00 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 7108.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 8000.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 8640.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 7108.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 8000.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Gp reported 7,914 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 36,228 shares stake. Covey Cap Advsr Limited Liability owns 6,117 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Covington Inv Inc has 1.22% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Loews Corporation has 2,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 1,850 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 14,587 shares stake. L & S Advsrs stated it has 2,270 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0.17% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 68,915 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,800 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru owns 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,308 shares. U S Global has invested 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ally Financial, a Michigan-based fund reported 30,000 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 0.02% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 1,734 shares in its portfolio.

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased Broadcom Ltd stake by 1,079 shares to 25,795 valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 4,010 shares and now owns 103,661 shares. Vanguard Short Term Corp (VCSH) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $215 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Daiwa Securities on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Friday, May 31 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Bank of America maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity. MERINO JOHN L sold 2,300 shares worth $419,160.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and business support services worldwide. The company has market cap of 6.79 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s DCC Energy segment offers oil and liquefied petroleum gas products to commercial, retail, agricultural, industrial, marine, and other customers, as well as fuel cards. It has a 24.45 P/E ratio. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million clients in approximately 9 countries.

The stock decreased 1.47% or GBX 102 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6840. About 243,043 shares traded. DCC plc (LON:DCC) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.