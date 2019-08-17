Novare Capital Management Position In Intel (INTC) Was Has Lifted; Orbimed Advisors Has Raised Celgene (CELG) Stake by $18.33 Million

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 195% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 295,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.83 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 1.99 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ASR PROGRAM WAS FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS OF COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS CO EXPECTS TO REPAY BY END OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 10,049 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 254,685 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68M, up from 244,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkt Bond (VWOB) by 7,733 shares to 9,448 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Google Cloud Could Drop Intel For AMD – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel targets raised, AMD remains concern – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : PFE, QQQ, AKRX, INTC, DOW, SQ, SLM, DISCA, HPQ, AMD, DHI, WM – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 116,700 shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $467.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Celgene’s (CELG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Major Biotechs See Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Roche, Celgene, Johnson and Johnson, Bayer and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.