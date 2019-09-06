Novare Capital Management Position in Exxon (XOM) Lowered as Valuation Declined; American International Group Has Lowered Its Dril Quip (DRQ) Stake by $3.09 Million; Market Valuation Rose

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 71.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 68,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 27,065 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 95,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 62,446 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 90.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 38,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 42,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.62. About 3.62 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S P D R (SPY) by 9,180 shares to 103,761 shares, valued at $29.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Ultra Short by 36,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corp.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75B for 19.40 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 19,384 shares to 69,554 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).