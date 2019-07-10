Novare Capital Management Position in Exxon (XOM) Has Cut by $3.08 Million; Shareholder Woodstock Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 6.24M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 90.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 38,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 42,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 7.29M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Investment Mngmt holds 0.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 18,755 shares. Geller Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability owns 77,595 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 175,620 shares. 345,525 were reported by Washington Tru. Barnett has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 6,182 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Westwood Group invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peavine Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dillon & accumulated 3,967 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg invested in 464,375 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 704,100 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 0.68% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Strategic Limited Co holds 0.24% or 7,534 shares in its portfolio.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 2,340 shares to 23,869 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.77 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jolley Asset Management Lc holds 66,906 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Capital Ltd Ca holds 0.38% or 36,084 shares. Smith Moore has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Academy Cap Mngmt Tx reported 2.14% stake. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 99,113 shares. International Inc Ca reported 102,285 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.58% or 81,722 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.21% stake. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated invested in 7,283 shares. Moreover, Lee Danner And Bass Inc has 0.61% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nomura Hldgs reported 0.08% stake. River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 18,900 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hap Trading Limited Liability owns 50,437 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,162 shares to 20,892 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,752 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).