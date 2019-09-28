Novare Capital Management Position in Cisco (CSCO) Has Cut by $507,924 as Shares Declined; 58.Com (WUBA) Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Has Lifted Position

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 492,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 3.66M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.49M, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 1.56 million shares traded or 86.63% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco (CSCO) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 9,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, down from 84,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $656.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,190 shares to 31,874 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 93,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 25,417 shares. 24.16M were accumulated by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 40,000 shares. Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability reported 187,255 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 327,979 shares stake. Stralem & Co Incorporated holds 112,890 shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. Bainco Interest owns 1.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 173,259 shares. Df Dent Company Inc has 62,527 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hallmark owns 2.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 439,134 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Epoch Investment invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co owns 6,988 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited owns 6,490 shares. Burney Com holds 0.49% or 148,718 shares.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 679,652 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $53.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 740,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,033 shares, and cut its stake in Cresud S.A. (NASDAQ:CRESY).

