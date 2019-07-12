Novare Capital Management Lowered Its Global Payments (GPN) Position as Share Price Rose; Vestor Capital Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Stake as Share Price Rose

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 7,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,919 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23M, down from 115,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 729,174 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,635 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, down from 65,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $162.64. About 203,569 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. GPN’s profit will be $219.70M for 29.04 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.24% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $1.06 million activity. Shares for $73,746 were sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I on Thursday, February 14. BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR also sold $332,445 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares.