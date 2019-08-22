Novare Capital Management Lowered Its Exxon (XOM) Stake; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lifted Treehouse Foods (THS) Position

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased Exxon (XOM) stake by 90.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 38,504 shares as Exxon (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Novare Capital Management Llc holds 4,199 shares with $339,000 value, down from 42,703 last quarter. Exxon now has $294.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $69.68. About 909,696 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) stake by 4.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc acquired 16,136 shares as Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)’s stock declined 11.14%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 417,405 shares with $26.94 million value, up from 401,269 last quarter. Treehouse Foods Inc now has $2.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 19,545 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $86.09’s average target is 23.55% above currents $69.68 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of XOM in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.

Novare Capital Management Llc increased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 7,440 shares to 57,140 valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corp stake by 23,731 shares and now owns 163,669 shares. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Company Adviser Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 2.24M shares. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mairs Pwr stated it has 447,953 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc invested in 591,623 shares. Winfield Assoc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,737 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 505,086 shares stake. Parthenon Ltd Co accumulated 212,487 shares. Wade G W & accumulated 812,442 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Lc holds 11,342 shares. Cannell Peter B Incorporated accumulated 388,925 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 175,620 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,116 shares. Schulhoff And Inc holds 4.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 94,376 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Treehouse Foods has $70 highest and $6400 lowest target. $67’s average target is 35.35% above currents $49.5 stock price. Treehouse Foods had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 25 by SunTrust. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 174,028 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.07% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). 97,622 are held by Aperio Group Lc. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 1,353 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hightower Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 42,398 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 102,051 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 108,282 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 10,946 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 135,697 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Commerce Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 632,845 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc has 0.44% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 24,050 shares. Moreover, Gargoyle Advisor Lc has 1.33% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,860 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,907 shares.

