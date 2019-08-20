Novare Capital Management Lifted At&T (T) Stake; Family Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $351,162 as Market Value Declined

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 8,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 12,932 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 21,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 18.67M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 16,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 316,542 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, up from 300,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 21.04M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Management reported 1.87 million shares. Canandaigua Bankshares & Tru holds 216,077 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Barry Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 213,865 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 19,081 shares. E&G Advisors LP holds 0.63% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 33,978 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Com holds 71,642 shares. Jacobs Ca holds 1.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 179,262 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.25% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,570 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 13,523 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1St Source Savings Bank stated it has 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 200 shares. Moreover, Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.59% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 400,000 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt holds 0.81% or 57,159 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 102,243 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0.99% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,916 shares to 39,962 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershs Rafi Us 1000 (PRF) by 4,021 shares to 67,787 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,661 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Monetary Management Group Inc Inc invested in 0.29% or 23,051 shares. Ent Services has 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 68,986 shares. Utd Advisers Limited Company invested in 1.44 million shares. Somerset Trust holds 32,174 shares. Phocas invested in 0.08% or 24,645 shares. Stelac Advisory Lc has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Guyasuta Investment Advisors holds 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 69,452 shares. Fayez Sarofim Com reported 360,048 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 5,101 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Canal Insur holds 320,000 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Co reported 488,297 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 219,558 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Albion Fincl Gru Ut has 0.36% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Qv Invsts has 3.96 million shares for 17.71% of their portfolio.