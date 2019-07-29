Novare Capital Management Increases Stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC); Capital Returns Management Boosted American Intl Group (AIG) Stake by $15.74 Million; Share Value Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 805,580 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 4,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,873 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 22,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $98.36. About 162,905 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 203,275 shares to 295,673 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 60,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,750 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp (VCSH) by 4,365 shares to 12,921 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 38,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,199 shares, and cut its stake in Powershs Rafi Us 1000 (PRF).

