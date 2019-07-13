Novare Capital Management Increases Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH); As Fedex (FDX) Valuation Declined, Selway Asset Management Has Increased by $542,095 Its Holding

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 21,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.22 million shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 22,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,252 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 87,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.59. About 2.38M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Muni Income Ii (PML) by 22,200 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,772 shares to 60,635 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 1,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,795 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.