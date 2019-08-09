Novare Capital Management Increases Holding in Bristol Myers (BMY); Cleararc Capital Has Raised Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $5.28 Million

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,013 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.83 million, up from 7,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $17.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.62. About 2.07M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Service First Launched Last Month in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Virginia Beach, Va; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: Has Invested More Than $400M in Massachusetts Since 2011; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive; 13/03/2018 – Leclerc, fearing Amazon, to launch Paris food delivery service; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers (BMY) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 64,080 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 54,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 7.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAl as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,772 shares to 60,635 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 2,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,130 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp (VCSH).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.