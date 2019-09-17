Novare Capital Management Increased Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $2.62 Million; London Co Of Virginia Lowered Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $6.99 Million; Stock Price Declined

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 255.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 93,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 130,184 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, up from 36,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 20.01 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Bmark 4NC3 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +100 Area; 11/05/2018 – BofA Financials Co-Head Is Said to Be Among Two Bankers Exiting; 29/05/2018 – DBR [Reg]: Pa. Law Firm Sues Bank of America Over Hacking-Related Wire Transfer; 16/04/2018 – BofA’s profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 155,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 725,509 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.90M, down from 880,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 3.89 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in hunt for Bristol City goalkeeper; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $656.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,386 shares to 151,744 shares, valued at $20.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 69,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,742 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Haverford Financial Serv holds 29,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. First In stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.17% or 32,619 shares. 348,983 were reported by Qs Investors Limited Liability Company. 2.49 million were accumulated by Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership. Alps Advsr owns 154,516 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Lc stated it has 20,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Welch Gp Lc invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Roanoke Asset Management Corporation New York reported 202,438 shares. Fmr Lc reported 278.81 million shares. Lord Abbett And Com Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.43% stake. The California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). M&R Cap has 59,227 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Maple Mgmt Inc, Vermont-based fund reported 320,809 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1,321 shares. Altrinsic Global Limited Liability Co reported 915,354 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Fosun Ltd has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 12,554 were accumulated by Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Freestone Holding Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 109,819 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Llc owns 6,038 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Howland Management Limited invested in 0.09% or 26,075 shares. Hills Fincl Bank Trust accumulated 24,266 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na reported 27,119 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 241,800 shares. 11,078 were reported by Telos Capital. Nomura Asset Communication holds 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 477,047 shares. Novare Limited Liability Corporation has 0.52% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 75,129 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv holds 0.01% or 3,020 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14,823 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $268.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.83 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

