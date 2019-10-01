Novare Capital Management Increased By $497,205 Its Bristol Myers (BMY) Stake; Cummins Has 1.18 Sentiment

Novare Capital Management Llc increased Bristol Myers (BMY) stake by 17.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Novare Capital Management Llc acquired 11,049 shares as Bristol Myers (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Novare Capital Management Llc holds 75,129 shares with $3.41 million value, up from 64,080 last quarter. Bristol Myers now has $82.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 8.61 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 7:30 PM; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 19/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…

Cummins Inc (CMI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 365 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 309 sold and reduced stock positions in Cummins Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 125.27 million shares, up from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cummins Inc in top ten holdings increased from 8 to 10 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 271 Increased: 260 New Position: 105.

Cincinnati Casualty Co holds 6.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. for 46,000 shares. Marshfield Associates owns 510,267 shares or 5.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Western Capital Management Co has 4.13% invested in the company for 1,814 shares. The Rhode Island-based Weybosset Research & Management Llc has invested 4.09% in the stock. Kessler Investment Group Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 20,074 shares.

The stock decreased 3.16% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $157.53. About 1.23 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.86 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90M for 10.26 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was made by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) stake by 6,426 shares to 102,826 valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 1,371 shares and now owns 30,759 shares. Powershs Rafi Us 1000 (PRF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,611 are owned by Holderness. Moreover, Davy Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,032 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 101,218 shares. Hartford holds 0.28% or 218,456 shares in its portfolio. Utd Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 893,375 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 14.32 million are held by Loomis Sayles & Com L P. Gru holds 562,852 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated invested in 96,363 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Modera Wealth Lc holds 7,138 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fincl Counselors owns 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 151,326 shares. 11,089 are held by Neumann Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Agf Invs Inc invested in 0.68% or 1.25M shares. Rowland & Communications Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% or 2,055 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 7.40% above currents $50.65 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 3. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 13.