Novare Capital Management Holding in Honeywell (HON) Has Trimmed by $367,836 as Stock Rose; Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell (HON) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 2,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 59,907 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, down from 62,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $169.2. About 2.08M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 122.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 9,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 16,429 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 7,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $100.05. About 902,985 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Prtnrs LP holds 2,035 shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mgmt has 2.22% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Forbes J M & Comm Limited Liability Partnership invested in 54,963 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.42% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 131,284 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 12,887 shares. Dillon & holds 4,049 shares. Beacon Cap Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 240 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 16,182 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0.25% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Veritas Inv Ltd Liability Partnership holds 525 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Fin Corp invested 5.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability owns 4,204 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William And Co Il has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Arrowstreet Cap LP accumulated 0% or 8,856 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 325,000 shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $656.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 15,000 shares to 37,450 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corp by 30,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.04 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 7,865 shares to 2,699 shares, valued at $351,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,528 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).