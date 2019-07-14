Novare Capital Management Holding in Exxon (XOM) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Scopus Asset Management LP Boosted Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 90.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 38,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 42,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 294.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 589,368 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.66 million, up from 149,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

