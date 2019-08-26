Novare Capital Management Holding in At&T (T) Has Upped by $502,231 as Market Valuation Rose; As Verizon (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Ubs Oconnor Boosted Position by $13.73 Billion

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 16,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 316,542 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, up from 300,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 14.31 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 76.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 232,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 533,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.57B, up from 301,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 4.57 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sfe Counsel owns 13,155 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc stated it has 132,766 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 31,454 shares. Wespac Advsrs Limited Company has invested 2.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beacon Finance Gru invested in 113,925 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Stockton has 0.67% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). North Star Asset owns 244,377 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 12,174 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Cim Invest Mangement Inc holds 27,694 shares. 161,924 were reported by Tiverton Asset Management Llc. Northside Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). West Chester Advsr reported 15,519 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Peoples Fincl Serv Corporation holds 1.79% or 59,188 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gol (Call) (GLD) by 70,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $30.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prod (NYSE:APD) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,000 shares, and cut its stake in Greensky.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corporation by 3,860 shares to 75,195 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,635 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).