Novare Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by $420,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Nea Management Company Stake in Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Has Decreased by $83.17 Million

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 66.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 37,450 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 22,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 1.64M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) by 79.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 27.72 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.13% . The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.33 million, down from 34.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 20,256 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Expects Top-Line Immune Response Data in 1st Half of 2019; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 10/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Genocea Appoints Narinder Singh as SVP Pharmaceutical Sciences & Manufacturing; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss $15.3M; 02/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Plans to Initiate Phase 1/2a Clinical Program Later This Year; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens over in silico Methods; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% EPS growth.

Nea Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 1.14 million shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $232,396 worth of stock was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Trust Company reported 39,053 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co accumulated 846,835 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt Inc holds 62,408 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd accumulated 36,215 shares. Westpac Banking owns 108,136 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 14.79 million shares or 10.25% of all its holdings. 45,500 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 7,433 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Capital Guardian Tru owns 1.62M shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 2.47M shares stake. Putnam Lc has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc owns 19,141 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 20,450 shares. First Republic Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $656.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 854 shares to 18,104 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings by 6,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,840 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

