Novare Capital Management Has Upped Msc Industrial Direct (MSM) Stake; Tyvor Capital Has Lifted Its Foot Locker (FL) Holding by $17.58 Million

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Inc (MSM) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 6,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 55,902 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 49,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 284,137 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 373.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 293,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 371,453 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, up from 78,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 2.08M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Debt on Its Balance Sheet Was $125M at May 5; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Invo; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker knows cool sneakers, and that’s why stocks are rallying: Analyst; 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker: No Changes to 2018 Base Salaries for Top Executives; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fin stated it has 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Synovus Finance has invested 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Bluecrest Capital has 0.37% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 154,804 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Parkside Finance Savings Bank holds 569 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt stated it has 16,777 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 4,936 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 21,677 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership reported 160,329 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 83,699 shares stake. Bp Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Moreover, Regions Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,465 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs, a New Mexico-based fund reported 11,353 shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 308,291 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

