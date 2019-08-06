Novare Capital Management Has Trimmed Exxon (XOM) Holding by $3.08 Million; Southern Co (SO) Stake Has Increased by Cypress Capital Management Wy

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 90.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 38,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 42,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 10.10M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 804.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 18,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 20,965 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 4.32 million shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.23% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Amer Asset Inc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability owns 25,924 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12,325 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Llc stated it has 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0.28% or 1.92 million shares. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Violich Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 5,779 shares. 8,449 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Arvest Financial Bank Trust Division reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hengehold Ltd Liability Company has 41,051 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va owns 0.97% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 62,554 shares. Country Club Na reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Security Natl Trust holds 0.03% or 1,600 shares. Argi Investment Serv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 79,206 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Fewer investors have a ‘fear of missing out,’ so it may be time to buckle up, market bull suggests – CNBC” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.53 million activity. Clark Henry A III bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, March 5.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,217 shares to 131 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Orleans May Face Daunting Tropical Storm, More Flooding This Week – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.