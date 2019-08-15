Novare Capital Management Has Raised Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position; Vertex One Asset Management Upped Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake

Novare Capital Management Llc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 8.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Novare Capital Management Llc acquired 13,140 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The Novare Capital Management Llc holds 167,384 shares with $4.22M value, up from 154,244 last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $18.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 1.42M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS 97c; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Generate an IRR of Approximately 18.5%, Add to Operating EPS in First Yr; 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice President and Senior Legal Adviser; 26/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Third plans 15 new branches, including one in Greater Cincinnati; 21/05/2018 – Two Members of MB Financial’s Bd of Directors Are Expected to Join the Fifth Third Bancorp Bd

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 122.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc acquired 35,600 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 64,600 shares with $4.20M value, up from 29,000 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $80.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 1.44M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%

