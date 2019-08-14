Novare Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Ppg Industries (PPG) as Market Valuation Rose; As Xylem (XYL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Kames Capital Plc Has Raised Stake

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 30,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 693,148 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.79 million, up from 662,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 414,494 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 38.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 4,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 7,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, down from 11,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $110.65. About 609,592 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019; 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Not Be Able to File Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the Qtr; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 10/05/2018 – PPG PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: BlackRock, ABG, Shaquille O’Neal, Leonard Green, Riverside, KKR, ParkerGale – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Xylem Inc (XYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Gp has 31,817 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Company holds 31,653 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Philadelphia Comm stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 80 are held by Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department. Kcm Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 3,360 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 9,692 shares. 1.11 million were accumulated by Congress Asset Management Ma. Westpac Banking reported 86,041 shares. Charter Tru Company has invested 0.08% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Atlanta Cap Mgmt Co L L C reported 0.33% stake. Hightower Advsr Limited Co holds 0.02% or 41,066 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 123,501 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 19.07M are held by Vanguard.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 424,874 shares to 695,434 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 51,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,840 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Philadelphia Com stated it has 22,696 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Wedgewood Inc Pa reported 0.75% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Fisher Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,671 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0.1% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 389,983 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested in 2,851 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk owns 186,694 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,670 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. S R Schill And holds 0.35% or 5,098 shares. 4,698 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 661 shares. Park National Oh invested in 5,315 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 22,090 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Earnings season: Here are the 9 S&P 500 companies blaming the trade war for performance or outlook, so far – MarketWatch” on July 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at U.S. Space & Rocket Center to Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Indianapolis Aerospace Center Works With Bosma Enterprises to Provide Employment Opportunities for Blind, Visually Impaired – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “McGarry joins U.S. Steel board of directors – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 2,340 shares to 23,869 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corp.