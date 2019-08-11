Novare Capital Management Has Lifted Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake; Kingstone Companies (KINS) Shorts Increased By 4.99%

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) had an increase of 4.99% in short interest. KINS’s SI was 324,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.99% from 308,700 shares previously. With 102,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)’s short sellers to cover KINS’s short positions. The SI to Kingstone Companies Inc’s float is 3.56%. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 80,322 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c

Novare Capital Management Llc increased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) stake by 18.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Novare Capital Management Llc acquired 4,162 shares as Genuine Parts Co (GPC)’s stock declined 3.32%. The Novare Capital Management Llc holds 26,873 shares with $3.01 million value, up from 22,711 last quarter. Genuine Parts Co now has $13.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.43. About 665,626 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity. Shares for $495,050 were bought by Sonnemaker Scott on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsrs stated it has 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa invested in 6,818 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Carroll Associate reported 4,639 shares. Comm Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Everence Cap Mgmt holds 2,808 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Allstate holds 17,380 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,053 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cypress Capital Gp accumulated 2,550 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 775,448 shares. Van Eck Associate stated it has 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 516,166 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 205 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 993 shares. Albion Fincl Grp Ut reported 0.27% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Among 5 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Genuine Parts Company had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Jefferies.

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased Spdr Kbw Regional Bking (KRE) stake by 11,925 shares to 9,425 valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortive Corporation stake by 3,860 shares and now owns 75,195 shares. Powershs Rafi Us 1000 (PRF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Kingstone Companies, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 20,111 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 7 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Meeder Asset Management reported 378 shares stake. Next Century Growth Invsts Llc reported 0.72% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 47,602 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 109,739 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). 528 are held by Twin Tree Mgmt Lp. Strs Ohio has 17,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,600 were accumulated by Sit Investment Inc. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated has 796 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $33,350 activity. Shares for $17,000 were bought by HAFT JAY M. Tupper Floyd R had bought 2,000 shares worth $16,350 on Friday, June 7.

