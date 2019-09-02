Novare Capital Management Has Increased Intel (INTC) Holding By $532,597; Tenaris S.A. American Depositary Shares (TS) Sellers Increased By 6.32% Their Shorts

Tenaris S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TS) had an increase of 6.32% in short interest. TS’s SI was 6.75M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.32% from 6.35M shares previously. With 1.79M avg volume, 4 days are for Tenaris S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TS)’s short sellers to cover TS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.64. About 3.09 million shares traded or 32.45% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24

Novare Capital Management Llc increased Intel Corporation (INTC) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Novare Capital Management Llc acquired 10,049 shares as Intel Corporation (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Novare Capital Management Llc holds 254,685 shares with $13.68M value, up from 244,636 last quarter. Intel Corporation now has $205.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tenaris wins $1.9B ADNOC tubulars contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tenaris Can Potentially Rebound In The Medium Term – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Tenaris S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the gas and oil industry, and other industrial applications. The company has market cap of $13.15 billion. The firm offers products for gas and oil drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices. It has a 13.34 P/E ratio. It also provides offshore line pipe products, including top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry.

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased Sector Spdr Fincl Select (XLF) stake by 19,831 shares to 25,325 valued at $651,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 4,772 shares and now owns 60,635 shares. Broadcom Ltd was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 13.69% above currents $47.41 stock price. Intel had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Wells Fargo downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 5. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform” on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, May 9. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 22. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Sell” on Friday, March 15. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Swan’s $499K Bet on INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Sa stated it has 240,090 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Mcrae Management reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Capstone Financial Advsr Inc holds 0.19% or 20,818 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 73.48 million shares. Leuthold Grp Limited Com stated it has 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0.75% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kentucky Retirement System reported 196,611 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc invested in 50,591 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Cap Investment Counsel invested 1.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Coastline holds 0.79% or 98,905 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt owns 1.11% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 176,842 shares. Charter Tru Com reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Private Wealth Advsr reported 57,492 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc invested in 1,849 shares or 0.07% of the stock.