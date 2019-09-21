Novare Capital Management Has Cut Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding by $302,022; Share Value Declined; Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Boosted Haemonetics (HAE) Holding by $435,480; Stock Value Rose

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) by 124.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 6,545 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $788,000, up from 2,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 904,064 shares traded or 140.68% up from the average. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 6,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 102,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84 million, down from 109,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 5.47 million shares traded or 88.73% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $325.91M for 10.98 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $656.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 93,584 shares to 130,184 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corp by 30,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2022.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (NYSE:LYB) by 11,163 shares to 93,276 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. by 7,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,523 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com Stk New (NYSE:VLO).

