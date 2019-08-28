Novare Capital Management Has Boosted Stryker (SYK) Stake by $958,011; Cortland Associates Has Lowered Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $1.05 Million

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 4,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 28,684 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 23,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $218.51. About 844,764 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 18,922 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 30,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.76% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.7. About 41.15 million shares traded or 615.68% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%

