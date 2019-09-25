Novare Capital Management Decreased Stake in Honeywell (HON) as Shares Rose; Wunderlich Securities Has Upped Its Holding in B. Riley Wealth Management (XOM) by $3.48 Million as Market Value Declined

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (XOM) by 162.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 45,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 74,069 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 28,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 5.88M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell (HON) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 2,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 59,907 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, down from 62,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $167.11. About 1.03M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Denali Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 51,456 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Patten And Patten Inc Tn holds 0.85% or 102,186 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 72,945 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peoples Fincl Svcs holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 59,255 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson reported 10,603 shares. Arbor Investment Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 4,050 shares. Washington invested in 1.47% or 349,130 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Lc stated it has 53,396 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Weik Capital accumulated 19,828 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Cim Inv Mangement reported 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lumbard And Kellner Lc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 8,794 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 50,907 shares. Howland Cap Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 204,000 shares.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $650.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (FDN) by 3,018 shares to 5,852 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,218 shares, and cut its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.78 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 23,721 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.72% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gillespie Robinson Grimm accumulated 1,414 shares. Stanley has 17,378 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability owns 246 shares. New York-based M&R Cap Mgmt has invested 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grimes & Company owns 4,235 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.63% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Argent Trust Com invested 0.96% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Caprock Grp accumulated 0.13% or 3,808 shares. Cohen Mgmt Inc has 3,350 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Freestone Holdg Limited Liability Company holds 54,602 shares. Df Dent & Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 20,986 shares.

