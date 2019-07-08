Novare Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $564,837; Eaton Vance Management Has Boosted Position in Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) by $2.20 Million as Shares Rose

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 19,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, up from 126,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 102,983 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 22.59% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP)

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,130 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.80M, down from 34,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $300.65. About 1.05M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 728,038 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $47.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 30,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers, a Arizona-based fund reported 28,950 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 23,197 shares. Pnc Service Group reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Renaissance Technology Limited Com invested in 82,900 shares. Hexavest holds 0% or 2,136 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Savings Bank & stated it has 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 1,666 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 0.05% or 19,996 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 5,905 shares. Yorktown & Co reported 1,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 536,561 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 11,492 shares. Cim Mangement Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,231 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.16% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Ultra Short by 36,022 shares to 220,912 shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corp by 23,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.