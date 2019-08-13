Novare Capital Management Decreased Its Amern Tower Class A (AMT) Holding by $786,227 as Market Valuation Rose; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Trimmed Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position by $491,294 as Stock Price Rose

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 144,806 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.76 million, down from 148,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $128.64. About 2.64 million shares traded or 48.27% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (AMT) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 3,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 32,222 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 36,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amern Tower Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $222.22. About 868,763 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S P D R (SPY) by 9,180 shares to 103,761 shares, valued at $29.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Industrial Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 6,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishare S&P 500 (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 223 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has invested 0.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Covington Capital invested in 2,940 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 326 shares. Middleton And Ma owns 2.16% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 68,455 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd invested in 0.38% or 5,269 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 172,929 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd owns 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,430 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 84,706 shares. Moreover, Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Hills Bancshares Trust Company has 0.66% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 12,468 shares. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 398,387 shares. Texas-based Bbva Compass National Bank has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Citigroup has 665,499 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 11.36 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.03% or 20,739 shares. Salzhauer Michael, a New York-based fund reported 43,496 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,650 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Prelude Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.02% stake. Allstate invested 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Jones Financial Lllp holds 0.01% or 42,801 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 686,111 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Maryland Cap Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,471 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 13,403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management owns 77,721 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt has invested 0.49% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Everence Capital Mngmt reported 0.36% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 72,707 shares to 370,668 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 36,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

