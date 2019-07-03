Novare Capital Management Decreased Amern Tower Class A (AMT) Holding by $786,227; Share Value Rose; Timpani Capital Management Raised Stake in 2U (TWOU) by $1.10 Million

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (AMT) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 3,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,222 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 36,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amern Tower Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $205.63. About 3.11 million shares traded or 82.07% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 15,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 49,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 886,861 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New, Innovative Online Format; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Rev $406.6M-$410.6M; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 11/04/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $87; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.42 – $0.41; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Andrew Hermalyn Will Become Pres of 2UGrad; 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 21/05/2018 – MARK CHERNIS JOINS 2U, AS COO; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84 FOR FY 2018

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 2U Inc (TWOU) A Good Stock To Buy Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2U is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “2U Finds Some Street Support Despite 25% Sell-Off – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2U Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for TWOU – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does 2U, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TWOU) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5,425 shares to 14,289 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 44,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,722 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14,219 shares to 86,509 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S P D R (SPY) by 9,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management has 0.28% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Axa stated it has 430,182 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd reported 2,643 shares. Mirae Asset Glob holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 27,525 shares. Cordasco Net holds 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 76 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 125,596 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Tru owns 3,131 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Invest Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,417 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Management Llc accumulated 0.1% or 442 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 62,934 shares or 0.26% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 36,800 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,269 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Linscomb Williams invested in 9,959 shares or 0.17% of the stock.