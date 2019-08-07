Novare Capital Management Cut Ppg Industries (PPG) Holding; J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)’s Sentiment Is 1.7

J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 92 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 54 sold and decreased their positions in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 13.26 million shares, down from 13.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding J&J Snack Foods Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 45 Increased: 71 New Position: 21.

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) stake by 38.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 4,405 shares as Ppg Industries Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Novare Capital Management Llc holds 7,178 shares with $810,000 value, down from 11,583 last quarter. Ppg Industries Inc now has $27.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $112.21. About 949,341 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: LOOKING MORE TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE OF PAINTS, COATINGS BUSINESSES THAN TO INCREASE SIZE; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Board’s Audit Committee Overseeing an Investigation of the Matters Set Forth in the Report

Novare Capital Management Llc increased Walgreens Boots Alliance stake by 14,219 shares to 86,509 valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) stake by 22,215 shares and now owns 109,252 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $110 target in Monday, April 22 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell”. JP Morgan downgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Friday, March 22. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $106 target.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $393.88 million for 17.32 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings.

The stock increased 1.69% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 43,709 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) has risen 20.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 30/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods 2Q EPS 95c; 28/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 4; 18/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Whole Fruit® Frozen Novelties are NOW Non-GMO Project Verified!; 21/05/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 30/04/2018 – J&J SNACK FOODS 2Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.02; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL