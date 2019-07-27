Novare Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Bristol Myers (BMY); Ally Financial Boosted Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers (BMY) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,080 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 54,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.31M shares traded or 49.69% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH PAC

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 4,094 shares. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Wood Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And accumulated 36,262 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Park Natl Oh has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cipher LP holds 0.19% or 13,410 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Invest Llp invested in 823,430 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Edgar Lomax Com Va reported 90,514 shares stake. Moreover, Westwood Hldgs Gp has 0.62% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Advisory Inc has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,747 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce owns 29,116 shares. Regentatlantic reported 0.58% stake. First Bancorporation Of Omaha stated it has 27,878 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). New England Rech And Inc invested in 2,450 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj & reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.12% or 59,798 shares in its portfolio.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkt Bond (VWOB) by 7,733 shares to 9,448 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 38,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,199 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest Corp has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fagan stated it has 4,310 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd owns 5,020 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited reported 1,654 shares. Park National Oh reported 34,548 shares stake. Montecito State Bank Tru holds 20,925 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Co stated it has 5,814 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Oxbow Limited Liability Corp invested in 56,916 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa stated it has 7,905 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rowland & Company Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bb&T Corp owns 340,203 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Westfield Capital Management LP stated it has 1.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bath Savings holds 0.17% or 16,540 shares in its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Invest Management has invested 0.44% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Appleton Inc Ma invested in 0.08% or 13,291 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.