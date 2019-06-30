Novare Capital Management Boosted Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $438,144; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Trimmed Altria Group (MO) Stake by $701,100 as Shares Rose

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 20.57M shares traded or 151.49% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,001 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, up from 78,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 5.44M shares traded or 58.79% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn invested 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Golub Gp Ltd invested in 0.06% or 5,250 shares. Veritas Mgmt Llp accumulated 2,895 shares. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cohen Lawrence B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,411 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital invested in 4,803 shares. Monroe Bank Trust Mi owns 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,291 shares. Saturna reported 161,209 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Foundation Resource Management accumulated 1,749 shares. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx reported 8,666 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 1,566 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Mgmt owns 2,460 shares. Welch Group Inc Lc accumulated 207,963 shares or 2.95% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916. $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,010 shares to 103,661 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 38,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,199 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa reported 46,573 shares. Ipswich Management Co reported 23,519 shares. Welch Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 42,154 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Northern Trust reported 21.90M shares stake. 1,440 are held by Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Llc. Palladium Ltd Company stated it has 175,227 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 26,956 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,761 shares. Department Mb Bankshares N A reported 74 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited owns 161,539 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. National Asset Mgmt Inc has 65,636 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hendershot Invs holds 6,890 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.